<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Rafiganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Rafiganj, constituency number 224, is in the Aurangabad district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Rafiganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Rafiganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Rafiganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Rafiganj was won by Mohammad Nehaluddin (RJD) by a margin of 9,429 votes. Mohammad Nehaluddin polled 63,325 votes while the nearest rival, Pramod Kumar Singh (IND), secured 53,896 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Rafiganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ashok Kumar Singh (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 62,897 votes. Ashok Kumar Singh defeated the nearest rival Pramod Kumar Singh (LJP) by a margin of 9,525 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>