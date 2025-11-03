<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Raja Pakar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Raja Pakar, constituency number 127, is in the Vaishali district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Raja Pakar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Raja Pakar constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Raja Pakar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Raja Pakar was won by Pratima Kumari Das (INC) by a margin of 1,796 votes. Pratima Kumari Das polled 54,299 votes while the nearest rival, Mahendra Ram (JD(U)), secured 52,503 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Raja Pakar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Shivchandra Ram (RJD) won the seat by securing 61,251 votes. Shivchandra Ram defeated the nearest rival Ram Nath Raman (LJP) by a margin of 15,155 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>