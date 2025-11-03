<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Rajgir Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Rajgir, constituency number 173, is in the Nalanda district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Rajgir polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Rajgir constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Rajgir in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Rajgir was won by Kaushal Kishore (JD(U)) by a margin of 16,048 votes. Kaushal Kishore polled 67,191 votes while the nearest rival, Ravi Jyoti Kumar (INC), secured 51,143 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Rajgir vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ravi Jyoti Kumar (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 62,009 votes. Ravi Jyoti Kumar defeated the nearest rival Satyadev Narayan Arya (BJP) by a margin of 5,390 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>