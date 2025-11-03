<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Rajnagar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Rajnagar, constituency number 37, is in the Madhubani district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Rajnagar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Rajnagar constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Rajnagar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Rajnagar was won by Ramprit Paswan (BJP) by a margin of 19,121 votes. Ramprit Paswan polled 89,459 votes while the nearest rival, Ramawatar Paswan (RJD), secured 70,338 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Rajnagar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ram Prit Paswan (BJP) won the seat by securing 71,614 votes. Ram Prit Paswan defeated the nearest rival Ramawatar Paswan (RJD) by a margin of 6,242 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>