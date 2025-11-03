<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Raxaul Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Raxaul, constituency number 10, is in the Purvi Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Raxaul polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Raxaul constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Raxaul in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Raxaul was won by Pramod Kumar Sinha (BJP) by a margin of 36,923 votes. Pramod Kumar Sinha polled 80,979 votes while the nearest rival, Rambabu Prasad Yadav (INC), secured 44,056 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Raxaul vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ajay Kumar Singh (BJP) won the seat by securing 64,731 votes. Ajay Kumar Singh defeated the nearest rival Suresh Kumar (RJD) by a margin of 3,169 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>