<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Riga Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Riga, constituency number 23, is in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Riga polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Riga constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Riga in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Riga was won by Moti Lal Prasad (BJP) by a margin of 32,495 votes. Moti Lal Prasad polled 95,226 votes while the nearest rival, Amit Kumar (INC), secured 62,731 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Riga vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Amit Kumar Tuna (INC) won the seat by securing 79,217 votes. Amit Kumar Tuna defeated the nearest rival Moti Lal Prasad (BJP) by a margin of 22,856 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>