<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Saharsa Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Saharsa, constituency number 75, is in the Saharsa district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Saharsa polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Saharsa constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Saharsa in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Saharsa was won by Alok Ranjan Jha (BJP) by a margin of 19,679 votes. Alok Ranjan Jha polled 103,538 votes while the nearest rival, Lovely Anand (RJD), secured 83,859 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Saharsa vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Arun Kumar (RJD) won the seat by securing 102,850 votes. Arun Kumar defeated the nearest rival Alok Ranjan Jha (BJP) by a margin of 39,206 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>