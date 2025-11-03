<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Sakra Constituency Details</h3><p>Sakra, constituency number 92, is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Sakra polling and counting dates</h3><p>Sakra constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Sakra in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Sakra was won by Ashok Kumar Choudhary (JD-U) by a margin of 1,537 votes. Ashok Kumar Choudhary polled 67,265 votes while the nearest rival, Umesh Kumar Ram (INC), secured 65,728 votes.</p><h3>How did Sakra vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Lal Babu Ram (RJD) won the seat by securing 75,010 votes. Lal Babu Ram defeated the nearest rival Arjun Ram (BJP) by a margin of 13,012 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>