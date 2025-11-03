<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Samastipur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Samastipur, constituency number 133, is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Samastipur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Samastipur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Samastipur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Samastipur was won by Akhtarul Islam Sahin (RJD) by a margin of 4,714 votes. Akhtarul Islam Sahin polled 68,507 votes while the nearest rival, Ashwamedh Devi (JD(U)), secured 63,793 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Samastipur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Akhtarul Islam Sahin (RJD) won the seat by securing 82,508 votes. Akhtarul Islam Sahin defeated the nearest rival Renu Kushawaha (BJP) by a margin of 31,080 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>