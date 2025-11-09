Shut gates, lost jobs | Bihar’s industrial story through Motipur

<p>Once the pride of Muzaffarpur district, the Motipur sugar factory powered livelihoods and dreams across Bihar. Generations worked here, built homes, and raised families on its promise. Today, its rusting gates and empty chimneys tell a different story: one of neglect, stalled industries, and fading hope. </p><p>As Bihar prepares for the 2025 elections, the factory’s silence speaks volumes about the state’s struggle to revive industry and create jobs. Ashish Pandey travels to Motipur to trace what the factory meant to its people and what its fall reveals about Bihar’s larger economic malaise.</p>