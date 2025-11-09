<p>Thrissur (Kerala): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Sunday visited the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple here, offered prayers, and handed over financial assistance for the proposed Devaswom multi-speciality hospital.</p>.<p>The Guruvayur Devaswom shared information and pictures of Ambani’s visit on its official Facebook page.</p>.Mukesh Ambani's Reliance plans $2 billion asset-backed securities deal: Report.<p>According to the Devaswom, Ambani arrived in Guruvayur around 7.30 am by helicopter, which landed at the Sreekrishna College ground.</p>.<p>He then travelled by road to the southern gate of the temple, where Devaswom Chairman Dr V K Vijayan and other members received him.</p>.<p>As it was a public holiday with special darshan restrictions in place, Ambani entered the temple with a neivilakku vazhipadu (offering) coupon arranged for 25 members, the Devaswom said.</p>.<p>He then offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum, made offerings at the sopanapadi (temple steps), and received prasadam from the chief priest, it said.</p>.<p>After the rituals, Vijayan presented Ambani with the temple’s prasadam along with a commemorative portrait of Lord Guruvayurappan.</p>.<p>Later, Devaswom officials briefed Ambani on the proposed multi-speciality hospital and a planned modern veterinary hospital for the temple elephants.</p>.<p>Ambani assured full support for both projects and handed over a cheque for Rs 15 crore as the first contribution towards the hospital’s construction, the Devaswom said.</p>.<p>He also offered to extend technical assistance, based on the model of Reliance’s wildlife conservation centre in Gujarat, to improve the care and management of Guruvayur’s elephants, they added.</p>.<p>Ambani departed from Guruvayur around 8 am after completing the temple visit. </p>