<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Sikti Constituency Details</h3><p>Sikti, constituency number 51, is in the Araria district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Araria Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Sikti polling and counting dates</h3><p>Sikti constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Sikti in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Sikti was won by Vijay Kumar Mandal (BJP) by a margin of 13,610 votes. Vijay Kumar Mandal polled 84,128 votes while the nearest rival, Shatrughan Prasad Suman (RJD), secured 70,518 votes.</p><h3>How did Sikti vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Vijay Kumar Mandal (BJP) won the seat by securing 76,995 votes. Vijay Kumar Mandal defeated the nearest rival Shatrughan Prasad Suman (JD-U) by a margin of 8,106 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>