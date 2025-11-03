<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Simri Bakhtiarpur Constituency Details</h3><p>Simri Bakhtiarpur, constituency number 76, is in the Saharsa district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Simri Bakhtiarpur polling and counting dates</h3><p>Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Simri Bakhtiarpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Simri Bakhtiarpur was won by Yusuf Salahuddin (RJD) by a margin of 1,759 votes. Yusuf Salahuddin polled 75,684 votes while the nearest rival, Mukesh Sahani (VIP), secured 73,925 votes.</p><h3>How did Simri Bakhtiarpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Dinesh Chandra Yadav (JD-U) won the seat by securing 78,514 votes. Dinesh Chandra Yadav defeated the nearest rival Yusuf Salahuddin (LJP) by a margin of 37,806 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>