<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Sultanganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Sultanganj, constituency number 157, is in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Sultanganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Sultanganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Sultanganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Sultanganj was won by Lalit Narayan Mandal (JD(U)) by a margin of 11,565 votes. Lalit Narayan Mandal polled 72,823 votes while the nearest rival, Lalan Kumar (INC), secured 61,258 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Sultanganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Subodh Roy (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 63,345 votes. Subodh Roy defeated the nearest rival Himanshu Prasad (RLSP) by a margin of 14,033 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>