<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Suryagarha Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Suryagarha, constituency number 167, is in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Suryagarha polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Suryagarha constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Suryagarha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Suryagarha was won by Prahlad Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 9,589 votes. Prahlad Yadav polled 62,306 votes while the nearest rival, Ramanand Mandal (JD(U)), secured 52,717 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Suryagarha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Prahlad Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 82,490 votes. Prahlad Yadav defeated the nearest rival Prem Ranjan Patel (BJP) by a margin of 30,030 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>