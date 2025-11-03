<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Tarari Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Tarari, constituency number 196, is in the Bhojpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Tarari polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Tarari constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Tarari in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Tarari was won by Sudama Prasad (CPI(ML)L) by a margin of 11,015 votes. Sudama Prasad polled 73,945 votes while the nearest rival, Narendra Kumar Pandey (IND), secured 62,930 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Tarari vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Sudama Prasad (CPI(ML)L) won the seat by securing 44,050 votes. Sudama Prasad defeated the nearest rival Gita Pandey (LJP) by a margin of 272 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>