<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Teghra Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Teghra, constituency number 143, is in the Begusarai district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Teghra polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Teghra constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Teghra in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Teghra was won by Ram Ratan Singh (CPI) by a margin of 47,979 votes. Ram Ratan Singh polled 85,229 votes while the nearest rival, Birendra Kumar (JD(U)), secured 37,250 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Teghra vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Birendra Kumar (RJD) won the seat by securing 68,975 votes. Birendra Kumar defeated the nearest rival Ram Lakhan Singh (BJP) by a margin of 15,611 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>