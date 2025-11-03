<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Triveniganj Constituency Details</h3><p>Triveniganj, constituency number 44, is in the Supaul district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Triveniganj polling and counting dates</h3><p>Triveniganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Triveniganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Triveniganj was won by Veena Bharti (JD-U) by a margin of 3,031 votes. Veena Bharti polled 79,458 votes while the nearest rival, Santosh Kumar (RJD), secured 76,427 votes.</p><h3>How did Triveniganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Veena Bharti (JD-U) won the seat by securing 89,869 votes. Veena Bharti defeated the nearest rival Anant Kumar Bharti (LJP) by a margin of 52,400 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>