<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Ujiarpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Ujiarpur, constituency number 134, is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Ujiarpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Ujiarpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Ujiarpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Ujiarpur was won by Alok Kumar Mehta (RJD) by a margin of 23,268 votes. Alok Kumar Mehta polled 90,601 votes while the nearest rival, Sheel Kumar Roy (BJP), secured 67,333 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Ujiarpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Alok Kumar Mehta (RJD) won the seat by securing 85,466 votes. Alok Kumar Mehta defeated the nearest rival Kumar Anant (RLSP) by a margin of 47,460 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>