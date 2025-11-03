<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Vaishali Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Vaishali, constituency number 125, is in the Vaishali district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Vaishali polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Vaishali constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Vaishali in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Vaishali was won by Siddharth Patel (JD(U)) by a margin of 7,413 votes. Siddharth Patel polled 69,780 votes while the nearest rival, Sanjeev Singh (INC), secured 62,367 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Vaishali vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Raj Kishore Singh (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 79,286 votes. Raj Kishore Singh defeated the nearest rival Brishin Patel (HAM(S)) by a margin of 31,061 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>