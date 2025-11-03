<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Ziradei Constituency Details</h3><p>Ziradei, constituency number 106, is in the Siwan district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Ziradei polling and counting dates</h3><p>Ziradei constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Ziradei in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Ziradei was won by Amarjeet Kushwaha (CPI(ML)L) by a margin of 25,510 votes. Amarjeet Kushwaha polled 69,442 votes while the nearest rival, Kamala Singh (JD-U), secured 43,932 votes.</p><h3>How did Ziradei vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Ramesh Singh Kushwaha (JD-U) won the seat by securing 40,760 votes. Ramesh Singh Kushwaha defeated the nearest rival Asha Devi (BJP) by a margin of 6,091 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>