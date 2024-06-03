Bypoll Results Live: All eyes on Himachal seats where Congress MLAs were ousted, and Gujarat where incumbent MLAs joined BJP
Hello readers, bypoll results will be declared for all 26 seats across 13 states today, after counting begins at 8 am. All eyes are on the six Himachal Pradesh seats, where Congress MLAs were disqualified after going against the party whip during a vital vote in the state budget, and Gujarat where incumbent MLAs in five seats resigned to join the BJP. Track the latest updates from the bypoll results only with DH!
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 21:30 IST
Highlights
Four former Congress members among BJP candidates for five Gujarat seats
The four ex-Congress MLAs the BJP has fielded as its candidates are Modhwadia from Porbandar, Chatursinh Chavda from Vijapur in Mehsana district, Chirag Patel from Khambhat assembly seat in Anand district, and Arvind Ladani from Manavadar.
Gainsari assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the demise of SP MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav
In Haryana's Karnal, Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation has opened up the seat
Himachal Pradesh seats that are up for grabs
Dharamshala, Lahaul and Spiti, Sujanpur, Barsar, Gagret, and Kutlehar.
Published 03 June 2024, 21:30 IST