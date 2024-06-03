Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelections

LIVE
Bypoll Results Live: All eyes on Himachal seats where Congress MLAs were ousted, and Gujarat where incumbent MLAs joined BJP

Hello readers, bypoll results will be declared for all 26 seats across 13 states today, after counting begins at 8 am. All eyes are on the six Himachal Pradesh seats, where Congress MLAs were disqualified after going against the party whip during a vital vote in the state budget, and Gujarat where incumbent MLAs in five seats resigned to join the BJP. Track the latest updates from the bypoll results only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 21:30 IST
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 21:30 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
17:4403 Jun 2024

Four former Congress members among BJP candidates for five Gujarat seats

17:4403 Jun 2024

Gainsari assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the demise of SP MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav

17:4403 Jun 2024

In Haryana's Karnal, Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation has opened up the seat

17:4403 Jun 2024

Himachal Pradesh seats that are up for grabs 

17:4403 Jun 2024

Four former Congress members among BJP candidates for five Gujarat seats

The four ex-Congress MLAs the BJP has fielded as its candidates are Modhwadia from Porbandar, Chatursinh Chavda from Vijapur in Mehsana district, Chirag Patel from Khambhat assembly seat in Anand district, and Arvind Ladani from Manavadar.

Read more

17:4403 Jun 2024

Gainsari assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the demise of SP MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav

17:4403 Jun 2024

In Haryana's Karnal, Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation has opened up the seat

17:4403 Jun 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

17:4403 Jun 2024

Himachal Pradesh seats that are up for grabs 

Dharamshala, Lahaul and Spiti, Sujanpur, Barsar, Gagret, and Kutlehar.

Published 03 June 2024, 21:30 IST
India NewsGujaratTamil NaduWest BengalUttar PradeshKarnatakaIndian PoliticsMaharashtraRajasthanTelanganaHaryanaBiharHimachal PradeshTripuraJharkhandBypollsBypollassembly bypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us