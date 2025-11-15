Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

NIA arrests youth from Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur for alleged links with terror outfits

The youth was picked up from Sujapur area of the district on Friday morning on suspicion of alleged terror links by sleuths of the NIA, he said.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 05:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 05:56 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNational Investigation Agency

Follow us on :

Follow Us