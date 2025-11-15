<p>Kolkata: A youth has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district for his alleged links to terror outfits, a senior police officer said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The youth was picked up from Sujapur area of the district on Friday morning on suspicion of alleged terror links by sleuths of the NIA, he said.</p>.NIA court sentences man to 10 years jail for petrol bomb attack outside Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan gate.<p>"The arrested youth has been identified as Janisur Alam, a resident of Ludhiana," the officer said, adding that the man was seen loitering suspiciously on the station premises before being intercepted.</p>.<p>"During questioning, he allegedly attempted to flee, following which he was taken into custody," a source in the central probe agency said.</p>.<p>The source also indicated that the youth "may be linked to multiple acts of sabotage".</p>.<p>"We are yet to establish whether he has any direct connection to the Delhi blast. Digital devices and documents were seized from his possession," he said.</p>.<p>Thirteen people were killed and several were injured in the blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi. The government had termed the blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident".</p>.<p>After the Delhi blast, the NIA had raided the residence of migrant worker Moinul Hasan at Nabagram in Murshidabad district on Wednesday, an officer said.</p>.<p>"Hasan had worked intermittently in Delhi and Mumbai, and during his time in Delhi, he shared accommodation with a Bangladeshi national with whom he is believed to have maintained long-term contact," the NIA source told PTI.</p>.<p>The central probe agency detectives are examining whether Hasan had any links to members of extremist organisations during that period or he was in touch with the youth arrested from Uttar Dinajpur. </p>