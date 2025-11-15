Menu
9 killed as seized explosives from Faridabad trigger deadly blast at Srinagar police station

The stock, believed to be ammonium nitrate, had recently been transported from Faridabad following the busting of an alleged “white-collar” terror module by Jammu & Kashmir Police.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 04:47 IST
Published 15 November 2025, 04:47 IST
