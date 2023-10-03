'A glimpse of India': Rahul shares video of train journey from Bilaspur to Raipur

Women table tennis players discussing nuances of their game, a group of girls breaking into song, an artist sharing her thoughts on caste discrimination... those and some more were vignettes from 'real India' that Rahul Gandhi got a glimpse of as he travelled by train from Bilaspur to Raipur recently.

The Congress on Tuesday put out an over 13-minute video from the two-hour train journey, which the party described as a continuation of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and their former president's efforts to unite the country.