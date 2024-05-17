Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | TMC knocks EC door over BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay's 'sexist' remarks against Mamata

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said, "In the said speech, Gangopadhyay has made certain highly offensive utterances, being: 'Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakhs, why? Because you're getting your make-up done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes."

"This clearly shows the misogynist conduct of the BJP candidate. It is unfortunate that having being held a prominent position in the judiciary, he has chosen to attack on the dignity of women, especially one who is holding a position of power," the letter stated.

The TMC demanded that the office of the CEO should issue orders to initiate criminal proceedings against Gangopadhay and impose a complete ban on him from attending any public meetings, processions or rallies, besides restraining him and other BJP candidates from making any personal or disgraceful remarks.