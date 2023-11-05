Chhattisgarh Polls: Constituencies with highest NOTA votes in 2018

The Election Commission (EC) declared last month that elections for the Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, on November 7 and November 17 and the results will be tallied on December 3.
Currently, the ruling party in the state is the Congress, with Bhupesh Baghel at the helm.
In the election to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, to be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, a total of 2,03,93,160 voters, including 1,01,35,561 males, 1,02,56,846 females and 753 transgenders, will be able to exercise their franchise.
Results for the polls will be announced on December 3, along with the states of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan, in what is seen as the semi-finals before the Lok Sabha polls slated to take place early next year.
As election nears in the state, here is a look at the constituencies with the highest number of NOTA votes in 2018.
Campaigning for the first phase of Assembly polls in 20 seats in the states ended on Saturday evening.
In the first phase, the political fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, will be decided by 40,78,681 voters, including 19,93,937 male, 20,84,675 female and 69 third-gender persons, while 5304 polling booths have been set up for the first phase.
As per poll officials, the highest number of contestants are in Rajnandgaon constituency (29) while the lowest number of candidates are seven each in Chitrakot and Dantewada seats.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress had won 17 out of the 20 seats that will go to polls in the first phase.
The Congress has 71 seats in the 90-member House.