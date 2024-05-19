IPL 2024: 'How are you now feeling Maa?': Yash Dayal calls up after momentous final over

Throughout the difficult phase following Rinku's six-hitting spree on that eventful night of April 9 in Ahmedabad, it was Yash's 64-year-old father who stood by him as his only source of support.

"Woh darawana sapna firse aa raha tha jab Dhoni ne pehli ball pe sixer mara (That terrifying dream of last season started to haunt me when Dhoni hit that 110-m six off the first ball)," he recollected the dramatic final over.

"But deep inside, I knew something good will happen this time. It's all the result of his hardwork, full credit to him. The God has been kind."

The morning has been a buzzing one for Chandrapal, who is trying to attend to each and every phone call from relatives, friends and well-wishers.

"Khana Khane ko time hi nahin mila hai itne sare phone calls aa rahe hain subaah se '(I haven't had time to eat with the inundation of calls since morning," Chandrapal told PTI from Allahabad.

"I haven't even had a chance to talk to Yash myself -- I've only heard my wife and daughter speak to him from the sidelines."

With noise and celebrations engulfing the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, he could not talk properly and returned the call from his hotel after waking up around noon on Sunday.

A lot has changed for Yash since last season, not only he lost a spot in the playing XI, Gujarat Titans lost faith in him and released him.

He also fell ill after returning from last year's IPL and the father had turn into a motivator.