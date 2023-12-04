‘Modi ki Guarantee’ helps beat Congress in Chhattisgarh

In subsequent polls in 2008 and 2018, then Chief Minister Raman Singh led the party to bag 50 seats (40.33 per cent votes) and 49 seats (41.04 per cent votes), respectively and ruled the state for 15 years.

In 2018, the BJP suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Congress and was reduced to 15 seats.



On its part, the Congress bagged 37 seats (36.71 per cent votes) in 2003, 38 seats (38.63 per cent votes) in 2008 and 39 seats (40.29 per cent votes) in 2013. The Congress won 68 seats with 43.04 per cent votes in 2018.



Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel won from his home turf Patan by defeating BJP Lok Sabha member Vijay Baghel. Several stalwarts from Congress including Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo and Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij lost. Even Amit Ajit Jogi from Janata Congress Chhattisgarh lost.