<p>New Delhi: Megastar Chiranjeevi is reuniting with filmmaker K S Ravindra for his 158th film.</p>.<p>Ravindra announced the news by sharing the first poster of the film on his Instagram handle on Friday, on the occasion of the actor's 70th birthday.</p>.<p>The project also marks the second collaboration for the actor and the filmmaker, who have previously worked on "Waltair Veerayya", which released in 2023.</p>.<p>The post read, "Feeling blessed to collaborate with the one and only Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu for the 2nd time. #Mega158 is going to be a RAMPAGE in every aspect. Thrilled to share this MASSIVE journey with all the fans! HBD MEGASTAR - THE BLOODY BENCHMARK!! #HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi @kvn.productions #ABC #ChiruBobby2 #VenkatKNarayana #LohithNK," read the caption of the post.</p>.<p>Chiranjeevi had another surprise for the fans as he shared the title of his 157th film from Anil Ravipudi.</p>.<p>The film has been titled "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu". It is slated to release in theatres in 2026.</p>.<p>"Thank you, Team #Mega157, for giving me such a wonderful gift on my birthday. Many thanks to my dear @venkateshdaggubati, see you soon. Let's celebrate SANKRANTHI 2026 with #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru in cinemas," Chiranjeevi wrote in his Instagram post.</p>.<p>The film also features Nayanthara as the female lead alongside the actor.</p>.<p>It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners Shine Screens and Goldbox Entertainment.</p>