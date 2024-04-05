Sunita Kejriwal best person to keep AAP together: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita is the best person to keep the party together in the prevailing circumstances and asserted that her presence has had a 'positive effect' on the cadre.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters here, Bharadwaj, who is also a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, said Sunita Kejriwal has always said that she is the 'messenger' of the Delhi chief minister who is currently in jail.

Noting that the politics of a party does not just revolve around its manifesto, Bharadwaj said the support base and the emotional connection between the cadre and the top leadership also plays a crucial role in keeping an organisation together.

Sunita Kejriwal's presence has had a positive impact, he added.

"She is delivering the messages of Arvind Kejriwal ji. This has had a great impact on our party cadre and among our sympathisers. We want to propagate it. In the present circumstances, she is the best person to keep the party together," Bharadwaj said.