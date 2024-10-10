Home
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | 96% MLAs crorepatis, 13% face criminal cases: ADR data

An analysis of the affidavits of all the 90 winning candidates by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Haryana Election Watch show a slight rise in the number of crorepati MLAs, from 93 per cent in 2019 to 96 per cent this time.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 09:10 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 09:10 IST
India NewsHaryanaADRHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

