Haryana Assembly Elections 2024| BJP Gurgaon candidate promises open gyms, better civic infra

Gurugram: The BJP's Gurgaon candidate Mukesh Sharma on Wednesday promised to solve the issues of electricity, water and roads in the constituency, if elected to power.
Addressing a public meeting at Mia Wali colony, Sharma claimed the nation is in safe hands under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I assure people that they will not have any complaints regarding electricity, water and roads in Gurgaon. Gyms will installed in all the parks of the city and every community centre will have a room for senior citizens where they can sit and rest," Sharma added.
"I have been working as a soldier of the BJP for the last 25 years. Seeing my struggle, the party has made me its candidate from Gurgaon Assembly constituency," Sharma said.
He claimed that the nation is in safe hands under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He appealed to the people that they must vote for the lotus symbol in the coming October 5 elections and make him win with the biggest majority.
Sharma said that it was sad to see that some people in India were raising slogans in favour of our neighbouring country. He said this in reference to Pakistan.
Assembly elections in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.
Published 18 September 2024, 19:48 IST