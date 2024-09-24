Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: Smallest and biggest constituencies in state

Less than a fortnight is left for the Haryana Assembly elections as the state is scheduled to go to polls on October 5. Results for the 90-member assembly will be declared on October 8.

According to the Election Commission data, Haryana, has 2.04 crore registered voters, including 1.07 crore men and over 95 lakh women. The state also has 467 transgender voters.

Out of the 90 assembly constituencies, which are the smallest and biggest ones based on the number of registered voters, let's have a look at them.