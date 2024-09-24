Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: Smallest and biggest constituencies in state

Less than a fortnight is left for the Haryana Assembly elections as the state is scheduled to go to polls on October 5. Results for the 90-member assembly will be declared on October 8.
According to the Election Commission data, Haryana, has 2.04 crore registered voters, including 1.07 crore men and over 95 lakh women. The state also has 467 transgender voters.
Out of the 90 assembly constituencies, which are the smallest and biggest ones based on the number of registered voters, let's have a look at them.
Smallest Assembly Constituency in Haryana
Narnaul assembly constituency in the Mahendragarh district is the smallest assembly constituency of the state based on the voter population. The constituency as merely 1.58 lakh voters including 83 thousand male and 73 thousand female population.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Om Parkash Yadav has held the seat since 2014 and is seeking for a third term. AAP's Ravinder Singh Matru and Congress' Rao Narinder Singh are in the fray against Yadav.
Biggest Assembly Constituency in Haryana
Badshapur assembly constituency of Gurgaon district has the highest number of voters in the state. The seat has 5.2 lakh voters, including 2.75 lakh male voters and 2.45 lakh female voters. The Gurgaon seat is the second largest seat with 4.4 lakh registered voters.
The constituency was formed in 2008 and has not seen any one party's hegemony.
In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Rakesh Daultabad has defeated BJP's Manish Yadav by over 10,000 votes. Daultabad later supported the BJP-led coalition government. The seat has been vacant since May 2024 after Daultabad's death. His wife Kumudni Rakesh Daultabad will take on BJP's Narbir Singh this time.
Published 24 September 2024, 09:29 IST