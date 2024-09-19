Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: What is an EVM and how does it work?

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have become a staple of elections in India, with voters likely to be familiar with the device.
EVMs are also going to feature extensively in the Haryana Assembly elections, with the state going to polls on October 5. Results will be declared on October 8.
But what exactly is the machine and how does it work?
In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, we take a look at EVMs and how they function.
EVMs aid in the casting and counting of votes. An EVM is a white box with buttons and has a Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine attached to it.
An EVM consists of two units – a control unit and a balloting unit. The balloting unit has a five-meter cable, which is used to join it the control unit. The control unit remains with the Presiding Officer or a Polling Officer and the balloting unit is placed inside the voting compartment. The control unit can store the result in its memory for 10 years and more.
The Polling Officer in charge of the control unit presses the ‘ballot’ button provided on the unit for releasing the ballot for the voter. It enables the voter to cast his vote by pressing the candidate button (blue button) on the balloting unit against the candidate and party symbol of their choice.
Is it possible to vote multiple times using an EVM?
It is not possible to vote more than once on an EVM by pressing the button repeatedly. As soon as a particular button on the balloting unit is pressed, the vote is recorded for that particular chosen candidate and the machine gets locked.
Even if one presses that button further or any other button, no further vote can be recorded, unless ‘ballot’ button provided on the control unit is pressed to release the ballot. This way the EVMs ensure the principle of 'one man, one vote.'
How many votes can be cast on an EVM?
A maximum of 2,000 votes can be recorded in an EVM.
How many candidates can an EVM list?
M2 EVMs (2006-2010) could cater to a maximum of 64 candidates including NOTA. There is a provision to cater to 16 candidates in the balloting unit and if there are more candidates, an additional four balloting units can be attached to ramp up the capacity to 64.
M3 EVMs (post-2013) can cater to a maximum of 384 candidates including NOTA, by connecting 24 balloting units.
