Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: What is an EVM and how does it work?

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have become a staple of elections in India, with voters likely to be familiar with the device.

EVMs are also going to feature extensively in the Haryana Assembly elections, with the state going to polls on October 5. Results will be declared on October 8.

But what exactly is the machine and how does it work?

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, we take a look at EVMs and how they function.