Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | How BJP performed

<p>Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 results surprised many as the exit polls were sent for a toss this time with BJP retaining power for a third consecutive term.</p><p>As the counting for the 90 searts started on Tuesday (October 8) morning, Congress, who the exit polls had predicted to win, took an early lead before being usurped by BJP.</p><p>At one stage it was neck-to-neck before BJP raced ahead and held the fort.</p>.<p>Prominent BJP candidates who won included Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (won from Ladwa by a margin of 16,054 votes against his nearest Congress rival Mewa Singh), while heavyweight losers included speaker of the outgoing Assembly Gian Chand Gupta and senior leader O P Dhankar.</p><p>One surprise winner for BJP was Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri who won with a wafer thin majority of 32 votes from the Uchana Kalan constituency where Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala ate the humble pie and was pushed to the sixth spot. </p><p>There was so much consternation in the BJP ranks when Manohar Lal Khattar was replaced in his second term as BJP CM just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and replaced by Saini.</p><p>With Khattar moving to Centre, Saini got a free hand and managed his resources well to earn the saffron party a shot at power for the third consecutive term.</p><p>While the infighting in Congress and the refusal of the grand old party to accommodate more allies might have worked in BJP's favour, there is no denying the organisational clout of the ruling party who lined up an array of star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the build up to the elections. </p><p>For BJP, the biggest gain this time is that they have gained an absolute majority of their own and need not depend on allies like JJP, like it happened in 2019. </p><p>And, a major credit should go to Saini for the way he managed things in such a short span of time. </p>