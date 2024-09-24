Haryana Assembly elections 2024 | List of CMs who completed full-term

Haryana is set to go to polling for 90 Assembly seats which will be held on October 5. The counting of votes will take place on October 8. As the state gears up for the Assembly polls, let us take a look at List of chief ministers who completed full-term.
Indian National Congress leader Bhajan Lal Bishnoi from Adampur constituency served as the chief minister of Haryana from June 23, 1991, to May 11, 1996.
Om Prakash Chautala from Indian National Lok Dal was the CM from March 2, 2000, to March 5, 2005. He represented Narwana constituency.
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi served from March 5, 2005, to October 25, 2009. He served a second term from October 25, 2009, to October 26, 2014.
BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal constituency served two terms- October 26, 2014, to October 27, 2019, and October 27, 2019, to March 12, 2024.
