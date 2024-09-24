Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

Haryana Assembly elections 2024 | List of CMs who completed full-term

The counting of votes for Haryana Assembly polls will take place on October 8.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 10:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Haryana is set to go to polling for 90 Assembly seats which will be held on October 5. The counting of votes will take place on October 8. As the state gears up for the Assembly polls, let us take a look at List of chief ministers who completed full-term.

Bhajan Lal Bishnoi

Indian National Congress leader Bhajan Lal Bishnoi from Adampur constituency served as the chief minister of Haryana from June 23, 1991, to May 11, 1996.

Om Prakash Chautala

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

Om Prakash Chautala from Indian National Lok Dal was the CM from March 2, 2000, to March 5, 2005. He represented Narwana constituency.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi served from March 5, 2005, to October 25, 2009. He served a second term from October 25, 2009, to October 26, 2014.

Manohar Lal Khattar

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal constituency served two terms- October 26, 2014, to October 27, 2019, and October 27, 2019, to March 12, 2024.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2024, 10:42 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHaryanaElection FAQsFaqsHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT