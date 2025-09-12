Menu
At least 8 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

The gunfight broke out in the forest under Mainpur police station limits when security personnel were out on an anti-Naxalite operation.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 19:36 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 19:36 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhTerrorismNaxalites

