Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: People have been waiting for this day to bring Congress govt, says Selja

The Congress MP from Sirsa also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise to decide their future in Haryana.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 09:39 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 05 October 2024, 09:39 IST
