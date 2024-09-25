Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Rahul Gandhi to hit campaign trail on September 26 after Congress managed truce in state unit

New Delhi: Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is finally hitting the Haryana election campaign from Thursday by addressing a rally in Assandh where the party is expected to project unity within, as the central leadership has managed an uneasy truce among warring leaders.

Kumari Selja, who has been keeping away from the campaign, will join Rahul’s rally along with her inner-party ally Randeep Surjewala and bête noire Bhupinder Hooda, amid poll managers indicating that the factional war has been impacting the cadre and electioneering.

The temporary truce came after Selja met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday for a long meeting to hear her grievances and on Tuesday on her birthday. Selja has announced her decision to restart her campaign but has minced no words in public about her antipathy towards Hooda.