Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Talks on with AAP for alliance, but nothing finalised: Congress

Asked about the possibility of an alliance with AAP, AICC general secretary in-charge of state Deepak Babaria said, "We are in talks with the Aam Aadmi Party, but nothing has been finalised yet. As soon as something is finalised, we will inform you."

Responding to another question, Babaria said, "We have to defeat the BJP and not allow votes to be divided." His remarks came after a screening committee meeting of the party ahead of the CEC meeting later this evening.