Haryana Assembly Elections LIVE | Mock polling underway across 90 constituencies

Hello, readers! It is election day in Haryana as voting for the state's assembly polls is about to commence soon. The fate of 1,031 candidates will be decided today in this single-phased elections, which will see all the 90 constituencies go to polls. According to officials, 20,629 polling booths have been established in the state for the elections. The results for the Haryana state polls will be declared on October 8, along with that of Jammu and Kashmir. Stay tuned with DH as we bring you the live coverage of the Haryana assembly elections!
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 01:18 IST
Highlights
06:4805 Oct 2024
06:4805 Oct 2024
Mock polling and election preparation visuals from booths in Haryana's Kurukshetra
Mock polling underway at Bal Bhawan in Sirsa
Stage set for voting across 90 seats
Over two crore people will be eligible to vote in the Haryana Assembly elections today which will decide whether the BJP will hold on to power for the third time or the Congress will returns to power after a ten year gap.
Haryana polls: Five key constituencies to look out for
DH takes a close look at some of the key constituencies in Haryana.
People of Haryana will strike blow to break 'chakravyuh' of PM's 'crony capitalist' policies: Rahul Gandhi
Alleging that the BJP has "failed" the economy in Haryana, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the people of the state will soon strike the next blow to break the 'chakravyuh' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "crony capitalist policies".
-PTI
