Haryana Assembly Elections LIVE | Mock polling underway across 90 constituencies

Hello, readers! It is election day in Haryana as voting for the state's assembly polls is about to commence soon. The fate of 1,031 candidates will be decided today in this single-phased elections, which will see all the 90 constituencies go to polls. According to officials, 20,629 polling booths have been established in the state for the elections. The results for the Haryana state polls will be declared on October 8, along with that of Jammu and Kashmir. Stay tuned with DH as we bring you the live coverage of the Haryana assembly elections!