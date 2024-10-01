Haryana assembly elections: Delhi CM Atishi takes out road show in Dadri

<p>Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday took out a road show in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, and urged voters to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the October 5 state assembly polls.</p>.<p>She was campaigning in favour of AAP candidate Dhanraj Singh Kundu contesting from Dadri assembly seat. It was her first road show for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.</p>.<p>Addressing a gathering, she asked the voters to vote for the AAP for free electricity, good government schools and medical treatment in government hospitals.</p>.<p>"There is only one person in the country who can ensure round-the-clock electricity, ensure good schools and good medical treatment in government hospitals. His name is Arvind Kejriwal," said the Delhi chief minister.</p>.Supreme Court stays proceedings in defamation case against Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal; seeks response from BJP leader.<p>Calling Kejriwal "Haryana ka laal" (son of Haryana), she said if he could provide round-the-clock and free electricity, ensure good government schools and government hospitals in Delhi, then he can do so in Haryana as well.</p>.<p>"If you need good schools, good treatment, good roads, round-the-clock electricity and 'tirath yatra' for elderly people, then which button is to be pressed?" she asked the gathering.</p>.<p>She asked them to press the button of 'jhadu' (broom), 'AAP's poll symbol, on October 5.</p>.<p>Atishi claimed that no government will be formed in Haryana without AAP's support.</p>.<p>AAP is contesting the Haryana assembly polls on its own.</p>.<p>Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.</p>