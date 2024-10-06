Home
Haryana Assembly polls 2024: Bhupinder Hooda leaves for Delhi ahead of counting

He is likely to meet the party's senior leadership before he returns to his Rohtak residence Monday afternoon, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 16:27 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 16:27 IST
India News Indian Politics Haryana Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

