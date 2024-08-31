Haryana assembly polls now on Oct 5 instead of Oct 1; vote counting on October 8 in J&K and Haryana: EC

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the rescheduling of the Haryana Assembly polls from October 1 to 5 and the date for vote counting to October 8, following representations from the ruling BJP and a community organisation, among others, seeking a change in dates over a festival.
There will be no change in the polling date for Jammu and Kashmir but the counting of votes will now be held along with Haryana. The poll body had on August 16 announced that Haryana will go to polls on October 1 while elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held on September 18, 25 and October 1 and the counting of votes would be done on October 4.
The EC said it received representations from “national parties, state party and All India Bishnoi Mahasabha” regarding the mass movement of people of the Bishnoi community of Haryana to Rajasthan to participate in centuries old Asoj Amavasya festival celebration.
“It may deny voting rights to a large number of people and may lead to reduced voters’ participation in the general election to the legislative assembly of Haryana,” the EC said in a statement announcing the change in schedule.
The Asoj Amavasya festival holds religious importance as it commemorates Guru Jambheshwar, who founded the Hindu sect.
Earlier, the BJP had expressed concern over October 1, falling on Tuesday, as the poll date, saying an extended weekend could lead to a lower voter turnout. Its argument was that September 30 is a Monday and since October 2 was a national holiday, people could travel during the day of voting. INLD had also supported the idea of changing the poll schedule.
Congress and AAP had attacked the BJP for its demand, claiming that it showed that the saffron party is scared of a defeat in the state.
While announcing the poll schedule earlier this month, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said that the poll body has ensured that the dates of the poll do not lead to long weekends.
Published 31 August 2024, 13:08 IST