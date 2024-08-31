Haryana assembly polls now on Oct 5 instead of Oct 1; vote counting on October 8 in J&K and Haryana: EC

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the rescheduling of the Haryana Assembly polls from October 1 to 5 and the date for vote counting to October 8, following representations from the ruling BJP and a community organisation, among others, seeking a change in dates over a festival.

There will be no change in the polling date for Jammu and Kashmir but the counting of votes will now be held along with Haryana. The poll body had on August 16 announced that Haryana will go to polls on October 1 while elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held on September 18, 25 and October 1 and the counting of votes would be done on October 4.

The EC said it received representations from “national parties, state party and All India Bishnoi Mahasabha” regarding the mass movement of people of the Bishnoi community of Haryana to Rajasthan to participate in centuries old Asoj Amavasya festival celebration.