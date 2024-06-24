Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelections

I.N.D.I.A. bloc wins Benaulim zilla panchayat bypoll in Goa

The bypoll was necessitated after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Hanzel Fernandes was disqualified over false caste certificate. The constituency is reserved for OBC candidates.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 10:31 IST
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 10:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Panaji: Opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance candidate Joseph Pimenta on Monday won the Benaulim zilla panchayat seat bypoll in Goa, defeating his nearest rival by 3,049 votes, an election official said.

The bypoll was necessitated after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Hanzel Fernandes was disqualified over false caste certificate. The constituency is reserved for OBC candidates.

AAP leader Pimenta was pitted against three independent candidates - Congress rebel Royla Fernandes, Greyyfern Fernandes and Frank Fernandes.

Pimenta polled 5,672 votes while Greyyfern Fernandes got 2,623 votes, the official said.

Benaulim zilla panchayat seat is part of the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

Reacting to the result, AAP Goa president Amit Palekar said it is the victory of the opposition's unity.

"You will see this unity even in future elections in Goa which will lead to wiping out of the BJP from the state," he claimed.

Palekar said all the I.N.D.I.A. alliance partners, including the Congress, Goa Forward party, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT), supported the AAP candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2024, 10:31 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsGoaBypollI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT