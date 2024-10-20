Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE | Manoj Jarange-Patil will announce stand today vis-a-vis Maharashtra Assembly elections
The Congress CEC will meet today to discuss seat-sharing in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections. The parliamentary board of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) met on Saturday to discuss prospective candidates for the next month's polls. The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Opposition is yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement. The state will go to polls on November 20. Meanwhile, BJP on Saturday released its first list of 66 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly elections, fielding party president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and former chief minister Champai Soren from Saraikela. The party named Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, as its nominee from Jamtara. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates related to assembly polls!
09:1820 Oct 2024
08:0120 Oct 2024
08:0120 Oct 2024
The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 66 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly elections, fielding party president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and former chief minister Champai Soren from Saraikela.
The party named Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, as its nominee from Jamtara.
The parliamentary board of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) met here on Saturday to discuss prospective candidates for the next month's Maharashtra assembly elections, sources said. Besides Pawar, the party's Maharashtra president Jayant Patil, working president Supriya Sule and Harshvardhan Patil were among those present, they added. Patil joined the NCP (SP) earlier this month after quitting the BJP. The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Opposition which comprises the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) is yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement. The state will go to polls on November 20.
