Hometechnologygadgets

Gadgets Weekly: Nothing Ear(3) and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products and related events to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 00:33 IST
Nothing Ear(3)

Nothing Ear(3).

Nothing Ear(3).

Credit: Nothing Inc.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro.

Credit: Amazfit.

Google launches Agent Payments Protocol (AP2)

Google launches Agent Payments Protocol (AP2).

Google launches Agent Payments Protocol (AP2).

Credit: Google Cloud

Qualcomm ranked top mobile chipset in India

A Qualcomm logo appears in this illustration.

A Qualcomm logo appears in this illustration.

Credit: Reuters

Samsung to bring Galaxy AI features to 400 million devices worldwide

A woman walks past a Galaxy AI sign during the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

A woman walks past a Galaxy AI sign during the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Credit: Reuters

Vivo Y31 series

Vivo Y31 series.

Vivo Y31 series.

Credit: Vivo India

OnePlus announces festive offers on phones, tablets and earphones in India

OnePlus announces festive offers in India.

OnePlus announces festive offers in India.

Credit: OnePlus India

Samsung announces festive offers premium phones and smart wearables

The logo of Samsung.

The logo of Samsung.

Credit: Reuters photo

Samsung announces big discounts on smart wearables

Samsung announces big discounts on smart wearables

Credit: Samsung India

Nothing announces big festive discounts on its products in Flipkart

Nothing and CMF festive offers on devices exclusively on Flipkart

Nothing and CMF festive offers on devices exclusively on Flipkart

Credit: Nothing Inc.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Vivo announces festive offers in India

Vivo announces festive offers in India.

Vivo announces festive offers in India.

Credit: Vivo India

Poco announces festive offers in India

Poco X7 series.

Poco X7 series.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO announces festive offers in India

iQOO Neo 10 5G.

iQOO Neo 10 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung launches disaster relief and care programme in Punjab

Samsung sets up relief tents in Punjab.

Samsung sets up relief tents in Punjab.

Credit: Samsung India

Published 21 September 2025, 00:33 IST
