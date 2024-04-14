18th Lok Sabha will take historic decisions, lead India’s transformation story: BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar

Yavatmal, Maharashtra: The 18th Lok Sabha will take historic decisions and accelerate multi-dimensional growth of India in the run-up to centenary of India's Independence in 2047, veteran BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

“The 18th Lok Sabha would take historic decisions…there would be several decisions that we cannot think out, that we can imagine about…it would lead India’s transformation story,” said Mungantiwar, who is contesting from the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat in the Vidarbha region.

Mungantiwar, a six-time MLA and the current Forest and Cultural Affairs Minister in the BJP-led Maha Yuti-NDA government said that the last 10 years of work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visible on the ground and people have faith in him.