18th Lok Sabha will take historic decisions, lead India’s transformation story: BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar

Yavatmal, Maharashtra: The 18th Lok Sabha will take historic decisions and accelerate multi-dimensional growth of India in the run-up to centenary of India's Independence in 2047, veteran BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.
“The 18th Lok Sabha would take historic decisions…there would be several decisions that we cannot think out, that we can imagine about…it would lead India’s transformation story,” said Mungantiwar, who is contesting from the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat in the Vidarbha region.
Mungantiwar, a six-time MLA and the current Forest and Cultural Affairs Minister in the BJP-led Maha Yuti-NDA government said that the last 10 years of work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visible on the ground and people have faith in him.
“Modi will win by a historic margin…he is in the hearts of people,” said Mungantiwar during an interaction with DH in Pandharkawada in Yavatmal district.
“No one can accept (Congress leader and Wayanad MP) Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister,” he said.
“Do the narco-test of senior Congress leaders and ask them who would be the next Prime Minister…they will all say ‘fir ek baar Modi sarkar…People of the country know the vision of Modi and his motto of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas,” said Mungntiwar (61), who had been the state BJP chief in the past.
Hitting out at the Congress, Mungantiwar said: “There is no coordination among the Congress leaders…every leader wants to be the chief minister…they are in a mess…their manifesto is full of contradictions.”
(Published 14 April 2024, 05:40 IST)