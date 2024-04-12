41 candidates file nomination for Phase 3 polls in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Election Commission on Friday received nominations from 41 candidates, including nine from the Congress and the BJP, for Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections while the BJP's rebel candidate in Shimoga drew much of the media attention.
Besides the submission of nomination papers, K S Eshwarappa held a rally in Shimoga where the unmistakable saffron flags further fanned the rebellion. The Congress also faced the heat from its ticket aspirant G B Vinay Kumar who filed his papers as an independent candidate from Davangere.
Rebellion aside Vishveshwara Hegade Kageri (Uttara Kannada), B Sreeramulu (Bellary), Umesh Jadhav (Gulbarga), Basavaraj Kyavater (Koppal) filed their papers.
The five candidates of the Congress were: E Tukaram (Bellary), Hanamantarao Aalgur (Bijapur), Rajashekhar Kuyyappanavara (Koppal), Congress's Dr Prabha Mallikarjun (Davangere), Congress's Radhakrisna Doddamani (Gulbarga).
None of the candidates from recognised national and state parties filed papers for Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Raichur and Dharwad on the first day of the nomination.
Shorapur Bypoll
The BJP's Narasimha Nayak submitted his application as a candidate for the Shorapur Assembly constituency which was vacated by the death of Raja Venkatappa Naik. The Congress has named Venugopal Naik, who was yet to file his papers.
Rs 307 cr seized
The cumulative seizure of cash, liquor and other materials during the enforcement of model code of conduct reached Rs 307.61 crore on Friday with liquor accounting for nearly half of the value of the seized materials. Among the latest seizures included 29.87 kg of gold valued at Rs 12.50 crore.
Officials have booked 1587 FIRs related to the seizures. The number of complaints received through the cVIGIL app reached 21,506 while an additional 776 complaints were received through emails, letters and through media reports
(Published 12 April 2024, 17:58 IST)