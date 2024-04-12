41 candidates file nomination for Phase 3 polls in Karnataka

The five candidates of the Congress were: E Tukaram (Bellary), Hanamantarao Aalgur (Bijapur), Rajashekhar Kuyyappanavara (Koppal), Congress's Dr Prabha Mallikarjun (Davangere), Congress's Radhakrisna Doddamani (Gulbarga).

None of the candidates from recognised national and state parties filed papers for Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Raichur and Dharwad on the first day of the nomination.

Shorapur Bypoll

The BJP's Narasimha Nayak submitted his application as a candidate for the Shorapur Assembly constituency which was vacated by the death of Raja Venkatappa Naik. The Congress has named Venugopal Naik, who was yet to file his papers.

Rs 307 cr seized

The cumulative seizure of cash, liquor and other materials during the enforcement of model code of conduct reached Rs 307.61 crore on Friday with liquor accounting for nearly half of the value of the seized materials. Among the latest seizures included 29.87 kg of gold valued at Rs 12.50 crore.

Officials have booked 1587 FIRs related to the seizures. The number of complaints received through the cVIGIL app reached 21,506 while an additional 776 complaints were received through emails, letters and through media reports